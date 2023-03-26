The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Transport

Ballarat mayor writes to public transport minister for bus review

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
March 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'People are frustrated': Mayor writes to minister about bus network failings

Ballarat's mayor has ramped up the pressure on the state government to get answers on Ballarat's beleaguered bus network and the review that is five years late.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.