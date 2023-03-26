The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

VicHub drought forum focus as Bureau calls for an El Nino watch

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
March 27 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After some sporadic wet weather hit the region last week and a record wet spring, it may be difficult to get into the mindset of preparing for a potential drought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.