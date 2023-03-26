UPDATE 12pm
Readers have reacted strongly to news the replica heritage-style wooden gates that once crossed Lydiard Street at the Ballarat train station will never return.
Lydiard Street was closed for more than a year after a train smashed through the southern pair in May 2020, and modern-style boomgates and signalling was installed instead.
As part of heritage permit requirements, the state government promised to find a way to include the heritage-style swing gates at the station.
Heritage advocates and residents reacted to the news wondering why the government had not looked at alternative solutions
"Instead of swinging gates, why not have sliding gates on tracks instead of the booms? " Alfredton resident Michael Koswig asked.
"That way there's no danger of the train crashing into them again."
"The gates need to be replaced. They are heritage and are known throughout," Shelley Bosworth wrote.
"I thought that they were going to be replaced. It is typical that it took so long for them to have temporary gates and then have our older style to put back.
Others like inveterate letter-writer Keith Pitman thought they should be relocated.
"Why not relocate the gates in the vicinity of the tramways museum at Lake Wendouree with an adjacent sign stating the history of the gates. This is a place where the public can view the gates safely," Mr Pitman said.
Others were non-plussed by the outcome of the lengthy government decision.
"Surprise, surprise! The railway gates are not returning," Joyce Currie wrote. "Most people in Ballarat could have predicted that that would happen! Yet another example of the neglect of and disregard for the people of Ballarat."
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
EARLIER
The government's community consultation has begun on how to fulfil those obligations, but anyone hoping for the gates to swing on Lydiard Street again will be disappointed.
There are only two options to choose from - should the gates be placed parallel to the train line near Lydiard Street or somewhere else in the station precinct - after other options were "determined as not viable" by specialists.
READ MORE:
These options include re-installing the swing gates, and closing Lydiard Street permanently.
A survey has now opened, which includes details on why those options are not viable - significant safety risks and impacts on the new V/Line train timetable are listed.
"Feedback from the community and transport users is now invited on the two supported options for long-term solutions at the Lydiard Street railway crossing with additional sections also available to give more general feedback," a media release states.
"All feedback will be collated into a summary report and presented to Heritage Victoria in mid-2023, meeting the requirements of the permit issued by Heritage Victoria in 2021 allowing the road to reopen with half-boom barriers as an interim solution."
The survey, through the state government's Engage Victoria platform, is open until April 16.
MORE TO COME
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.