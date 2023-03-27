Ever-growing Ballarat karate club shines on big stage

The Southern Warriors Martial Arts Karate Club members took their talents to the Shinkyokushin Victorian State Championships, enjoying a successful Sunday to return to Ballarat with a handful of medals.
A total of 16 members competed at the three-division tournament, with medals won from the under-10 age group all the way up to adult.
Dojo (school) operator Camilla Barker said Sunday offered reward for all the students' efforts.
"They had 268 competitors, which was a record post-COVID, which is really, really positive," Barker said.
"All competitors left with a smile on their face and they're happy for their peers and their teammates that did well.
"It was really nice to see some first place results come out of it because these kids put everything they've got into it."
Following on from Sunday, the club has organised an inter-club event for Friday, which Barker said was a "big gamble" for the Ballarat-based organisation.
"We've got 18 competitors going head-to-head on Friday to test their skills amongst themselves," Barker said.
"It is really good timing to have it off the back of Sunday's tournament."
Barker said everyone wanting to give karate a go was encouraged to join, which teaches kids aged seven and above.
"Everyone is welcome at the club, all age groups, abilities, it doesn't matter. We had people in their 50s competing," she said.
"We even have parents that train with their kids which is something that sets karate apart from other sports. Instead of standing on the sidelines watching and cheering, they can actually do it too which makes for a really good bonding experience.
"It just proves that karate is for everybody, regardless of what you think about yourself it still accommodates everyone."
The numbers continue to grow for the Southern Warriors, who are preparing for a busy 2023.
"One of the young kids has only just started training but already feels a part of the club and came down on Sunday to support his team," Barker said.
"He's competing on Friday in the inter-club event and even his dad is about to start training with us.
"This happens often, people will email us or find us on Facebook and ask when they can come in and our answer is whenever suits them. We will work with them as best we can."
The Southern Warriors Inter-club Kata Competition is on Friday, March 31 at 5.30pm.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.