The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

Ballarat Miners Women 2023 season preview

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
March 30 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abbey Wehrung is back at the Miners after a stint at Bendigo. Picture by Adam Trafford
Abbey Wehrung is back at the Miners after a stint at Bendigo. Picture by Adam Trafford

This Ballarat Miners women's team is getting ready to take off, but we might have to wait a couple of weeks to see it at full flight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.