"There's no easy games in South, you see out west some big thrashings, but you don't get that here. I've done the assistant coaching for many years, but this will be the first NBL1 senior group I've had, I think it's the exciting bit, I've tried to push the local connections. I started at under 12 C Grade and have worked my way up, and a lot of the girls here have done exactly the same thing. I want those young under 12 girls now to look at us training and say, 'yes, I can do it' too, that makes us stronger in the long-term.