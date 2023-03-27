'Look where you are': Back in court after a month over alleged police ramming

A Wendouree man has faced the same magistrate who sentenced him a month prior for a new batch of alleged offending, which involved the ramming of a police car.
Magistrate Letizia Torres said "Look where you are Jesse", as Jesse Marra, 21, was led into the dock by custody officers at the beginning of Monday's proceedings.
The 21-year-old appeared in custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to appeal for bail after an alleged incident over the weekend in which he reportedly tried to evade police in a car.
It was the second time this year Ms Torres had seen Marra in court, previously putting him on a community corrections order in February 20 for earlier offending.
The court was told at about 3pm on Saturday, Marra was allegedly found by police officers in a laneway off of Frank Street spray painting a blue Holden Commodore black, alongside another underaged co-accused.
Police alleged Marra became startled when he noticed the police vehicle, and quickly entered the Commodore to drive away from the scene.
Marra was pursued by two police cars to a nearby laneway and boxed in by the vehicles on both ends.
The court was told Marra allegedly drove at the police car in front of him to force his way between the car and a nearby building
Marra allegedly crashed into the police car, causing minor damage to a front panel. He was unable to get past the police car, and was arrested soon after.
That is what everybody does, panic when they see the police, that is why we have so many evades (evade police offences)
A search of the Commodore found three imitation firearms - one rifle and two pistols - encased in glass frames and a large kitchen knife.
Police also found several allegedly stolen items, including bank and identification cards and tools. Police investigations into these items remain ongoing.
Marra's defence lawyer relied on a combination of factors to argue for his release, including his young age, lack of substantial time in custody and compliance with his community corrections order requirements.
The court heard certain forensic tests, such as DNA, had not been carried out to the items found in the car.
Marra also addressed the Ms Torres himself from the dock, telling the magistrate he had "panicked" when he saw the police car.
"That is what everybody does, panic when they see the police, that is why we have so many evades (evade police offences)," she said.
However, Ms Torres said she was not satisfied Marra's risk of reoffending could be mitigated to an acceptable level through the proposed bail conditions.
The matter was adjourned to conference with Corrections Victoria and explore alternative bail address options.
