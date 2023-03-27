The Carngham to Beaufort Road could be closed for a predicted four months after a closure on Tuesday.
The works to replace the aging bridge across the Spring Hill Creek will begin this week on the Beaufort-Carngham Road.
A detour will be in place using Trawalla Road and the Western Highway from Tuesday 28 March 2023 until late July, subject to weather.
Pyrenees Shire Council CEO Jim Nolan noted the importance of updating this critical piece of road infrastructure.
"The existing bridge was dates back to the 1960s and does not meet modern engineering standards," Mr Nolan said in statement . "Without these improvements strict load limits would need to be introduced and a range of vehicles could not use the bridge."
Council reports the new bridge will be able to carry higher-weight vehicles and have improved safety rails.
"The scale of this project means that the detour along Trawalla Road will need to be in place for several months," Mr Nolan wrote.
"We will be doing everything we can to minimize the disruption and complete the works by the end of July, weather permitting. In the meantime, we ask that all road users take care and follow detour signs while these works are being completed."
The $970,000 project is a funding partnership between the Pyrenees Shire Council and the federal government's Roads to Recovery program.
