The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Leawarra Crescent Delacombe house demolitions: Homes Victoria releases masterplan for new social housing

KG
By Kirra Grimes
March 30 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Leawarra neighbourhood masterplan has been released, including this concept image. Picture supplied
The Leawarra neighbourhood masterplan has been released, including this concept image. Picture supplied

Delacombe social housing tenants can start to imagine what life in their new neighbourhood might look like as the government moves to tear down dozens of homes deemed "no longer fit for purpose".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.