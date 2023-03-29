Delacombe social housing tenants can start to imagine what life in their new neighbourhood might look like as the government moves to tear down dozens of homes deemed "no longer fit for purpose".
Demolition works have begun around Leawarra Crescent - four kilometres south-west of Ballarat's CBD - to make way for a $50 million state government development announced in 2021.
More than 60 homes will be demolished and replaced with 150 new dwellings, including one, two and three-bedroom homes, all built to a seven-star energy rating.
A minimum of five per cent of the new homes will be "fully accessible" for residents with a disability.
The vision to "transform the neighbourhood into a well-connected and welcoming place" includes new streets, parks and orchards, shared trails, a 'village commons' and pedestrian 'mews'.
Homes Victoria has released the final masterplan including the first concept image of the proposed development, which is part of the state's $5.3 billion 'Big Housing Build'.
Dwellings set for demolition sit on land owned by Homes Victoria.
Some date back to the 1970s and are said to be "expensive to heat and cool".
Homes Victoria is assisting tenants with relocation expenses and providing regular site progress updates.
Existing tenants have been promised first option to return to the area.
With the masterplan complete, detailed design is now under way for delivery of the project's first stages. The project is expected to create 100 direct and 350 indirect jobs.
