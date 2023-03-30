Fighting fires, tackling crooks, mending the broken - and racing bikes around Victoria Park.
It's all in a day's work (or leisure) for athletes at this year's Emergency Service Games.
Road cycling will be the only sport held in Ballarat - and locals are invited to cheer on our heroes from 11am at the 1.3km criterium track near the dog park.
"The idea of the games is to encourage fitness and wellbeing. It's also about being social and having informal catch-ups outside of an emergency situation," committee member Patrick Cashin said.
"This is promoting health. There are 45 sports at the games - including darts, petanque, squash and racquetball.
"That means there's something for everyone."
The Buninyong-Mount Helen CFA volunteer said the 30 or so cyclists from across the state would vary in age from 18 to "almost 80".
"It's open to retirees and former personnel," Mr Cashin said
"For some people it's all about the competitive aspect, while others are just trying a new sport.
"You don't have to be the most skilled or fit type or person - as long as you are giving it a go."
The event began as the Victoria Police Games Federation in 1980, attracting 1000 athletes to a competition that began with just seven sports. A national version began in 1984. This is the 42nd annual games - with one missed during the pandemic.
But COVID has still left its mark on the competition.
Mr Cashin said road cycling events were now designed to dovetail with existing club races, to maximise the fans and minimise the strain on volunteer organisers.
It also acts as a handy fundraisers for the host club.
This is not the first time Ballarat has hosted Emergency Service Games events.
The Eureka Cycling Club has helped to run events at Learmonth in the past.
This time it's the turn of the Ballarat-Sebastopol club.
He said agencies competing at Victoria Park would include personnel from Fire Rescue Victoria, the Country Fire Authority, DEECA, Emergency Management Victoria, Parks Victoria, Victoria Police, Federal Police, the Home Affairs Department, Ambulance Victoria, St John Ambulance, Corrections Victoria and Parks Victoria.
But on the day, Mr Cashin said workday roles became irrelevant.
"With the games we compete as one.
"We all work in emergencies.
"There is no differentiation."
The Ballarat events wrap up around midday Saturday.
Mountain Biking events will be held on the same day at Lake Eildon.
The games wrap up April 3.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
