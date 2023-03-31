The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

McCallum Disability Services, Ballarat Regional Industries to create BWEZ employment hub

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated March 31 2023 - 8:15pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some of Ballarat's residents who find it hardest to secure jobs will be boosted by a new multi-million dollar employment hub at the Ballarat West Employment Zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.