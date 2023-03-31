Some of Ballarat's residents who find it hardest to secure jobs will be boosted by a new multi-million dollar employment hub at the Ballarat West Employment Zone.
McCallum Disability Services, incorporating Ballarat Regional Industries, which merged in 2022, will occupy about four hectares of the purpose-built Mitchell Park site.
The new employment hub, expected to cost more than $10 million, will provide job opportunities for people with a disability who may otherwise struggle to find employment.
The hub is part of stage two of BWEZ's 438-hectare project, a collaboration between the City of Ballarat and Regional Development Victoria.
McCallum Disability Services chairperson Joe Ballinger said the project was the organisation's biggest investment in community services.
"It's fantastic to be able to announce this project which has been worked on by the directors for several years. This is our single biggest investment ever in community services and clearly demonstrates to our people and customers that we are committed to the future of employment opportunities for people living with disability," Mr Ballinger said.
"This project is a direct result of the recent merger of Ballarat Regional Industries and McCallum in 2022 and demonstrates what can be achieved when local organisations pool their talent, resources and ideas to benefit the community."
The new facility will allow the organisation to consolidate and update from four Ballarat employment sites, which are nearing capacity and no longer fit-for-purpose.
The development will occur in stages over a five-year timeframe to allow a smooth transition process for employees and allow transportation hubs, roads and utilities infrastructure to be built.
The initial focus at the hub will involve McCallum's social enterprise employment businesses.
McCallum Disability Services administration staff will eventually relocate to the new facility.
The land used by McCallum's administration offices in Alfredton will be developed for social housing.
McCallum CEO Tyrone McCuskey said the development was exciting.
One of the main objectives of McCallum and BRI has always been to promote the inclusion and empowerment of individuals with disability.
"This is an exciting day. We're so proud to unveil this development plan for the community and look forward to welcoming our staff to a modern contemporary facility in the future, which will set a new benchmark for modern, fully accessible and energy-efficient commercial buildings," Mr McCuskey said.
The road abutting the new facility will be called Nancy McCallum Drive in honour of McCallum's patron and her husband Austin, who are credited with contributing to the start of the organisation in the 1950s.
Along with McCallum and BRI, Ballarat building supplies Dahlsens will move into the BWEZ site.
The businesses will create more than 250 new jobs in Ballarat, with about 600 new jobs to be created through all of BWEZ stage two.
Minister for Regional Development Harriet Shing visited BWEZ on Friday afternoon. She toured the Alevo facility and announced the start of stage two funding.
The Courier has previously reported all of stage one and 60 per cent of stage two is sold or under negotiation.
The stage three BWEZ land is expected to become available in late 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.