BFNL 2023: Redan season previews

Here is the second of our Ballarat Football Netball League club season previews with Redan.
Both football and netball sides host Lake Wendouree in the highly-anticipated season opener.
While player departures have been prominent over the Ballarat Football Netball League off-season, Redan is a club that heads into 2023 looking relatively familiar.
With new coach Gary Learmonth at the helm, the Lions have their eyes set on becoming a finals-bound team.
"We've been really fortunate to keep majority of the players from last year with a couple of additions," Learmonth said.
"Hopefully with the natural progression of the younger players as well we can push for a finals spot."
Cooper Craig-Peters will juggle VFL commitments with Footscray, so too will new recruit Will Madden of Essendon.
Learmonth was excited by what Madden's inclusion meant for his side.
"Will will give us a lot of versatility both back and forward as a tall," Learmonth said.
"He'll also be able to play in the ruck at times when either Nick Pushing or Nathan Dunstan need a rest.
"Dunstan is coming back from a broken leg, Pushing will be playing in the ruck at the moment."
Madden and Craig-Peters are unsurprisingly ones to watch this season, Learmonth said there were "plenty of players" catching his attention over pre-season.
"There's a lot of younger players that have impressed me," Learmonth said.
"I think Declan Murphy is primed for a good season playing as a hit-up forward.
"And there's obviously Lachie George and Izaac Grant, players I've seen plenty of before coming to Redan."
Grant, one of Redan's best performers last season, spent the pre-season training at Williamstown but other commitments meant the 21-year-old would remain at City Oval.
Since joining the club, Learmonth has been taken aback by his players' drive and determination as they look to return to finals action.
"The culture at the club is something I've really enjoyed," Learmonth said.
"The players have all bought in and want to be here."
Learmonth said there would be plenty of competition for spots as he looks ahead to the challenges of coaching senior football.
"I've really enjoyed pre-season and the practice matches," Learmonth said.
"It's different coaching senior footy, we haven't really had the pressure of the scoreboard yet but that will come.
The new coach noted a different focus to that of other clubs over the pre-season.
"Just getting to know the players and them getting to know me has been a main focus," Learmonth said.
"As we got a bit closer we started to work on some structures and all get on the same page ahead of the season."
The Lions narrowly missed out on a finals appearance last season, finishing seventh with an 8-8 win-loss record.
Redan fell just shy of a Ballarat Football Netball League grand final appearance last year, but the Lions are ready to show what they are capable of this season.
After premiership glory at Buninyong, Erin and Sally Riley return to the Den for 2023 in what co-coach Ruby Parry called a "massive" signing.
"We're very excited about their signings," Parry said.
"They're very talented netballers but they are also amazing for culture which is a really big thing for us.
"Their leadership both on and off-court is invaluable. I feel like they are both an asset not only because they are guns but because there is so much more they bring to a club."
The Riley sisters will help the club build on last year's third-placed finish.
"We built a lot last year, we fell short in losing two preliminary finals but we made great progress," Parry said.
"With a few more key players and a chance to build on the great culture we made last year, we feel like we can really improve.
"We've also get some very talented juniors in the ranks which is exciting."
Along with the youthful talent, Redan is welcoming back some key re-signings during a time when player retention has been difficult.
"We're thrilled to have Kat O'Dwyer, Ash Smith and Mackenzie Nicholson back at the club," Parry said.
"They are massive parts of our team."
Well-organised duo in Parry and playing co-coach Hayley Munro will lead their Lions into 2023.
"We're both very similar as coaches and we're pretty much on the same page all the time," Parry said.
"We have a big focus on how our players feel and know that the culture of the club is an important factor as to how we play.
"People win when they have fun playing."
Parry said it had been a strong pre-season as her side eagerly awaits Friday's season opener.
"We've had really good turnouts to our pre-season sessions," Parry said.
"Training has been really consistent and we're really looking forward to Good Friday, we feel ready."
Redan came out on top in both its encounters with Lake Wendouree last season and will hope to do the same in 2023.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
