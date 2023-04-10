The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Music

Battlesnake to open for Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction | World is a Vampire tour 2023

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
April 11 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Battlesnake are touring with the Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction off the back of a roaring 2022. Picture supplied
Battlesnake are touring with the Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction off the back of a roaring 2022. Picture supplied

Hard-rocking, energetic and underworld-ly metal outfit Battlesnake plans to "melt faces" at Kryal Castle in April, onboard a Australia-wide tour coming to Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.