People with disabilities have been given a voice through a term-based program at Pinarc Disability Services.
The My Voice program, which is in its second year, is about advocating for people with disabilities and sharing opinions and ideas with participants.
Based at Pinarc's Golden Point campus, the My Voice group currently consists of eight people who spend time each session discussing topics including leadership, strengths, conflict resolution, teamwork, and listening and communication skills.
The program aims to make all the participants leaders and develop skills to enable them to communicate and put on a community event.
In 2022, the group presented to Committee for Ballarat's Future Shapers program on accessible public transport, and to Federation University students on what disability and therapy support means to them.
My Voice group member and Pinarc customer Andrew said his confidence had grown since he joined the program when it started two years ago.
He feels more comfortable speaking in front of people, having been part of two Ballarat forums. He presented videos the group made on things they enjoy at Pinarc and what they would like to see in disability support at home and in the community.
"It's really good to be involved in this group and it's a lovely group of people," Andrew said.
"I'm feeling really confident. It's really good. It's really good for the community to be involved in My Voice."
Andrew officially opened an Easter celebration event at Pinarc's Golden Point campus on Wednesday in front of about 50 people.
My Voice organised, managed and led the event, which included a barbecue, homemade food, activities, an Easter egg hunt and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.
Pinarc Disability Support chief executive Peter Newsome said the My Voice group would continue to lead a series of events in 2023.
He said there was no curriculum of this kind in group programs in the disability support sector.
Group members enjoy advocating for themselves and others, planning events, listening to each other's ideas and forming meaningful relationships.
"It's a really emerging, dedicated curriculum that we have designed that has dedicated key outcomes over a term and the participants continue to evolve those skills," Mr Newsome said.
"It's a really contemporary way of looking at what we call group programs or traditional day programs. It's been a different approach to classroom-based activities that this group of customers gather socially, they have got friends they spend time with, but together they are learning.
"That's been the evolution of this program. It's in its second year now and we've seen new people join but also people continuing to grow at the same time."
Mr Newsome said everybody had an important story to share and Pinarc's My Voice group worked together to give an authentic voice for people with disability.
"They are actively advocating for themselves and for opportunities and better outcomes for all people with disability," he said.
"(My Voice) develops the leadership skills of our customers where they work through learning curriculum and experiences to build their advocacy skills.
"This is what contemporary adult learning programs can offer people with disability."
The program was designed and implemented with support from State Trustees Victoria. Since it started, 15 Pinarc customers have chosen to be involved in My Voice.
Mr Newsome said My Voice's partnership with Federation University would continue, with university students learning from the group and for Pinarc customers to share their experience and what is important to them.
