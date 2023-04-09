Moorabool is reflecting on the energy, zeal and civic-mindedness of former councillor Marie Gosnold.
The 65-year-old will be laid to rest with a service on Wednesday after she passed away on March 30.
"She was a very compassionate person - and very community focussed," Cr Tom Sullivan said.
"I felt very sad when I heard about her passing and I really want to give my condolences to her family.
"She was such an active councillor and was very passionate about the things she was involved in.
"It's a great loss."
Cr Sullivan served alongside her between 1999 and 2004.
"I remember she had chemotherapy treatment while serving on council and she saw out her term," he said.
"She did a lot of things in the community and I know council was just one facet of her life."
In 2007 the Scottish-born former councillor hit the local headlines again when she became an Australian citizen.
"As a British citizen, I was able to represent Council,'' she said at the time.
"But I'm really happy to now become an Australian.''
She grew up in the Partick region of Glasgow and relatives online described how they were able to converse in Gaelic when she was younger.
Cr Sullivan said they shared a common interest in the effects of the compulsory acquisition of land for the Ballarat fast rail project in the mid 2000s.
"She had property along the rail line - and so did I," he said.
"We shared a common issue and saw our land cut in half.
"I wouldn't wish that on anyone in those circumstances.
"You're never really compensated for your loss and that's why I feel so strongly for the people affected by the high voltage transmission lines now.
"I know Marie later moved into town.
"None of us were willing sellers."
Tributes in her honour have described her as a "dear friend", "beautiful lady" and a "delightful human being".
A private cremation will follow a service at the Bacchus Marsh Community Hall in Main Street from 1pm Wednesday.
