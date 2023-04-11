The Courier
Operation Nexus nabs 103 speeding drivers in the Ballarat region over Easter long weekend

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated April 11 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 6:00pm
Senior Constable Dave Kay at work on the Sunraysia Highway. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Senior Constable Dave Kay at work on the Sunraysia Highway. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Frustrated police working along the Western Freeway on Easter Monday have described catching leadfoot drivers as like "shooting fish in a barrel".

