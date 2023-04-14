The Courier
Home/Community/History
Our History

Forty years since Prince Charles, Princess Diana visit Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"WANTED by the Loyal Diggers of Ballarat," the poster read. "Information leading to the whereabouts of a MARRIED COUPLE recently arrived in this Colony from ENGLAND who did on the 15th April 1983 bring this Township to a Complete Standstill causing the Abandonment of Commerce and Claims alike. God Save the Queen!"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.