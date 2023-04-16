Medical students training in Ballarat are being encouraged to get out and become involved in local community groups to better understand living and working in regional areas.
Deakin University medical students are taking part in Heartbeat Ballarat walking groups for people who have had heart problems, volunteering at Soup Bus and spending time with elderly residents to build better connections in the community while they are here.
Students also volunteer to be part of the university medical schools high school engagement group, Teddy Bear Hospital committee, on the clinical school's community advisory board, and act as student representatives with Womens Health Grampian's Community of Respect and Equality group.
Deakin University's Ballarat clinical school director Associate Professor Sue Garner said it was important for students to connect with and be involved in the Ballarat community.
"We want to improve the rural and regional medical workforce and any connections we can make with these students will hopefully influence their decision where they are going to practice for the rest of their lives," Associate Professor Garner said.
"We might not attract them straight away but if they have a really good experience and connection with community, even if they're in Melbourne or somewhere else, they will still understand the Ballarat community and some of the challenges we face."
Deakin University has about 50 medical students studying at its Ballarat Clinical School. Associate Professor Garner said the current crop of students were "incredible doers" who were looking to recruit other students to continue in their roles once they leave.
"Because the students are here only for a couple of years, and hopefully they stay on when they graduate, but they have been trying to get the next group of students involved in that volunteer group so it becomes a culture of when you come to Ballarat, these are the opportunities here," Associate Professor Garner said.
Fourth year medical student Lauren Martin enjoys time spent with the Heartbeat Ballarat walking group who walk four times a week.
"We mainly listen to their stories and chat about whatever they want," Ms Martin said.
The student volunteers try to join the walks at least once a month, when their university schedule and placements allow, and fellow students have also spoken at the group's monthly meetings.
"A lot of us are not originally from Ballarat. We are doing our placement here and just want to get more involved with the community and give back and get out and meet people that we wouldn't otherwise usually interact with," she said.
