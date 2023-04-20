The Courier
Ballarat population growth outstrips other regional cities

Updated April 20 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 12:17pm
Despite predictions of a post-pandemic slowing of the shift to regional Victoria, Ballarat has continued to grow at one of the fastest rates for an inland city.

