Ballan founder Keely honoured for Keeley's Cause charity

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated April 20 2023 - 9:02pm, first published 6:30pm
Keeley Johnson has been named 2023 Young Woman of the Year in the Women Changing the World Awards. Picture supplied.
Ballan teenager Keeley Johnson, who started a charity at age 13 has been named Young Woman of the Year at the 2023 Women Changing the World Awards.

