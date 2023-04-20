Ballan teenager Keeley Johnson, who started a charity at age 13 has been named Young Woman of the Year at the 2023 Women Changing the World Awards.
"I couldn't believe I'd won but I am so very honoured to have been selected," Ms Johnson said.
"A big congratulations to all the other winners and finalists so admire all the women doing amazing things in changing the World for the better."
Second place in the awards went to a Romanian entrant Sonia Marta.
Female leaders in sustainability, technology, wellness, business, social enterprise and humanitarian work from all over the globe were also recognised.
Diagnosed with autism, Ms Johnson set up Keeley's Cause when she was just 13, after she saw a need for iPads for children with communication disabilities who did not necessarily qualify for government support.
The first of hundreds of iPads were presented in Ballarat.
The award was presented by Dr Tererai Trent - a Zimbabwe-born woman who was not allowed to go to school as a child and taught herself to read by using books belonging to her brother, who was indifferent to education.
The adjunct professor has since gone on to be described by Oprah Winfrey as her "all time favourite guest".
"These exceptional women are here to awaken hearts," Dr Trent said.
"And to give permission to recapture dreams and inspire the women of the world to come together to forge a brighter path for all.
"The rising of women is the awakening of everybody.
"It can be challenging to create change in the world - and Keeley gives this advice for others thinking about following their calling to make a difference: Don't let your diagnosis stop you from achieving your goals and dreams."
Keeley's mother Sharon Murphy said her daughter attributed her success to having a deeper level of understanding of the impacts faced by people with disabilities due to her own personal experiences.
"She is committed to continuing to make an impact through her work," Ms Murphy said.
"And her vision for the future is to continue to assist as many children as she can and to offer that support to children with disabilities globally."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
