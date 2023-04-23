The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Opinion: Ballarat's bus network needs to be fixed

By Cr Des Hudson
April 23 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One response of a cross-city journey showed how impractical our bus network is. Image supplied
One response of a cross-city journey showed how impractical our bus network is. Image supplied

"I have a disability, so buses are my only option for transport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.