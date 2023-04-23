The Courier
Home/News/Council
Council

Ballarat rates to increase in 2023 draft council budget

AF
By Alex Ford
April 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Town Hall. File photo
Ballarat Town Hall. File photo

Higher rates look set to be on the way for Ballarat residents, with council pushing for the maximum 3.5 per cent increase in its 2023-24 draft budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.