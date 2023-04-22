Carngham-Linton is a winner in the Central Highlands Football League for the first time since 2019.
The Saints proved sporting dreams can come true with a four-point win over Skipton on Saturday night.
In a torrid last five minutes in front of a frenzied crowd at Skipton, a rejuvenated Carngham-Linton held on 10.8 (68) to 9.10 (64).
The Emus dominated the closing stages and more than once they looked like snatching the points.
They celebrated what they thought was a goal, which would have given them the lead only to see it called a behind and then had shot on goal in the teeth of goal smothered.
Ironically, last time Carngham-Linton tasted victory was also against Skipton.
The win came of after a vigorous recruiting campaign, which saw a new-look Saints outfit take the field for the round one fixture.
It was also coach Clayton Scoble's first win in charge, having taking over in 2020 when the season was called off owing to COVID-19.
There was as much relief as joy for Scoble with win.
Scoble described the performance as gutsy.
"To be able to find a way will give the (player) group a lot of confidence when its backs against the wall and an arm wrestle.
Everyone put themselves on the line. No one shirked an issue.
Carngham-Linton led at every change - 14 points at quarter time, five at half-time and three at three quarter time.
Skipton kicked the opening two goals of the last quarter to get out a seven-point lead on 15 minutes and appeared to the Saints measure.
However, Brad McDonald and Nick OBrien found way to reply and that would be enough.
NEWLYN also claimed the scalp of one of last years finalists, defeating Learmonth by 23 points at Newlyn to give its season some impetus.
BUNGAREE finished the stronger to overrun Rokewood-Corindhap by 12 points at Smythesdale.
SPRINGBANK dodged a bullet, getting home against Beaufort by 18 points at Wallace.
DUNNSTOWN held on against Buninyong by 10 points at Buninyong.
Gordon
CLUNES was dominant in a 42-point win over Clues at Clunes.
GORDON unveiled its premiership flag at home and then ran away by 73 points against Daylesford.
HEPBURN also had a comfortable win, downing Ballan by 85 points.
Carngham-Linton 3.2 6.3 8.5 10.8 (68)
Skipton 1.0 5.4 7.8 9.10 (64)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: M.Knight 2, D.O'Brien 2, B.McDonald 2, J.OBrien 1, J.Foley 1, T.Scoble 1, N.OBrien 1; Skipton: R.Monument 4, J.Draffin 2, S.Willian 1, B.Stevens 1, A.Pitson 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: D.O'Brien, T.Raven, N.OBrien, B.McDonald, A.McPherson; Skipton: J.Maddock, P.Graham, K.White, R.Monument, M.Gilbert, N.Olver
Springbank 2.1 5.5 6.9 11.12 (78)
Beaufort 3.0 5.1 7.2 9.6 (60)
GOALS - Springbank: M.Lakey 2, T.Finco 2, B.Ronan 1, J.Curran 1, J.Thompson 1, A.Challis 1, F.Toose 1, C.Ronan 1, S.Donegan 1; Beaufort: L.Murray 3, D.Jones 3, M.Wilson 1, H.Slater 1, S.Brown 1
BEST- Springbank: J.Thompson, S.Donegan, J.Maher, M.Lakey, H.Twaits, A.Challis; Beaufort: C.Smith, R.Luke, L.Cox, M.Wilson, J.McDermott, H.Slater
Bungaree 1.1 4.4 5.7 9.9 (63)
Rokewood-Corindhap 3.4 5.10 5.12 6.15 (51)
GOALS - Bungaree: A.Milroy 2, I.Quick 1, B.Simpson 1, S.Butler 1, D.Murphy 1, J.Butler 1, L.Thornton 1, B.Willian 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Riding 1, C.Parkin 1, E.Denouden 1, L.Philp 1, J.Morgan 1, T.Fagg 1
BEST - Bungaree: B.Simpson, J.Mahar, A.Browning, N.Browning, B.Willian, S.Butler; Rokewood-Corindhap: R.Armstrong, A.Gercovich, M.Aikman, J.Morgan, M.Riding, Z.Priddle
Hepburn 3.3 6.7 12.8 18.10 (118)
Ballan 1.1 2.4 3.5 4.9 (33)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 4, J.Carrick 4, M.Banner 3, M.Mckay 2, S.Tighe 2, J.Hogan 2, N.Johns 1; Ballan: H.Bongart 2, T.Cox 1, T.Trickey 1
BEST - Hepburns: N.Johns, A.McKay, J.Wallesz, R.Jenkins, M.Mckay, J.Grant; Ballan: T.Laurie, L.Conlan, D.Stretton, H.Thompson, T.Cox, S.Long
Dunnstown 1.4 6.6 9.7 13.9 (87)
Buninyong 0.3 2.6 7.7 11.11 (77)
GOALS - Dunnstown: R.Walsh 4, T.Wardell 3, K.Dickson 2, W.Henderson 1, J.Calvitto 1, M.Djordjevic 1, J.Learmonth 1; Buninyong: A.Domic 3, L.Burbidge 2, A.Hart 2, D.Micallef 1, M.Arnold 1, J.Milgate 1, L.Stewart 1
BEST - Dunnstown: W.Henderson, R.Walsh, K.Dickson, C.Tangey, L.Taylor, A.Caligiuri; Buninyong: G.Lovett, M.Warner, L.Burbidge, A.Domic, D.Micallef, A.Hart
Carngham-Linton 3.2 6.3 8.5 10.8 (68)
Skipton 1.0 5.4 7.8 9.10 (64)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: M.Knight 2, D.O'Brien 2, B.McDonald 2, J.OBrien 1, J.Foley 1, T.Scoble 1, N.OBrien 1; Skipton: R.Monument 4, J.Draffin 2, S.Willian 1, B.Stevens 1, A.Pitson 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: D.O'Brien, T.Raven, N.OBrien, B.McDonald, A.Mcpherson; Skipton: J.Maddock, P.Graham, K.White, R.Monument, M.Gilbert, N.Olver
Gordon 1.8 8.10 14.14 19.20 (134)
Daylesford 0.1 3.2 8.4 9.7 (61)
GOALS - Gordon: B.Sutcliffe 4, A.Toohey 4, R.Ranieri 3, B.Griffiths 3, C.Ascough 2, J.Clampit 1, J.Graham 1, Z.Ryan 1; Daylesford: T.dellanno 2, M.Steen 2, C.Peart 1, T.Conroy 1, J.Hall 1, T.Hunt 1, T.Nesbitt 1
BEST - Gordon: S.Griffiths, J.Graham, C.Ascough, B.Griffiths, H.Biggs, B.Sutcliffe; Daylesford: T.Nesbitt, L.Jones, L.Hall, J.Hall, T.Hunt, T.dellanno
Clunes 3.1 5.8 9.11 12.14 (86)
Creswick 2.2 2.4 2.6 6.8 (44)
GOALS - Clunes: J.Fazio 3, J.Simson 3, N.Clarke 2, D.Coon 1, D.Bulluss 1, J.Thomas 1, D.Fazio 1; Creswick: L.Blake 2, D.Whitfield 1, R.Cox 1, J.Mcintyre 1, T.Scott 1
BEST - Clunes: J.Simson, J.Robertson, M.Kasparian, J.Thompson, L.Wrigley, A.Riches; Creswick: D.Whitfield, J.Anagnostou, L.Blake, E.Henderson, J.Deighton, S.Mckeegan
Newlyn 1.1 5.5 8.5 10.8 (68)
Learmonth S 3.2 5.2 6.7 6.9 (45)
GOALS- Newlyn: not supplied; Learmonth: not supplied
BEST - Newlyn: C.Currie, M.Tilley, J.Fryar, J.Starcevich, W.Carter, J.Milne; Learmonth: J.Dunne, J.Laidlaw, W.Green, C.Smith, J.Findlay, C.Kimber
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.