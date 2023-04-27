Former palliative care nurse Nikkole Weightman turned to art during a time of need and the results are on display in Unicorn Lane.
Weightman said turning back to art, which had fallen by the wayside during her nursing studies, helped during time off work, following a breakdown.
Her own struggles and her experience helping families through grief were combined into her exhibition Dying to Heal.
"[The trees] resemble growth and personal growth, as well as trying to heal again," Weightman said. "The first one starts at absence, there is nothing there so you can feel quite lost and dark. "
Weightman said putting her first solo exhibit together was nerve-racking and exciting.
"I've come past so many times too and seeing people there, it's really surreal."
Weightman said she hoped to keep teaching art through her disability support service work and use her certificate in art therapy to help people deal with different emotions.
The public gallery, on Unicorn Lane off Sturt Street, will showcase her artwork until May 23.
If this story has affected you, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited to, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
