Frawley death should change the future, widow Anita says

By Mibenge Nsenduluka and Cassandra Morgan
Updated April 26 2023 - 9:14pm, first published 9:06pm
Anita Frawley spoke of her family's pain at the loss of her husband Danny, who suffered severe CTE. (Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS)
The loved ones of Bungaree and Ballarat legend Danny Frawley have shared heartbreaking stories of tragedy and loss while calling on the AFL to provide more support after head injuries.

