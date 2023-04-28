A narrow overpass at Gordon appears to be the safest way for koalas to cross the Western Freeway.
But a group of protesters who gathered at the Cartons Road on Friday want to change all of that.
Dressed in koala costumes, they called for the marsupials and other wildlife to be safely and professionally removed from a neighbouring bluegum plantation before it is harvested - or at least protect them from traffic.
"At 110km/h, what hope does a koala - or any animal - have?" Ballarat wildlife carer Jess Robertson said.
"This is definitely the worst animal hotspot in the area.
"We get called out here to wildlife accidents every single week."
The land on the north west side of the Western Freeway overpass belongs to Central Highlands Water and will be needed for an expansion of Gordon's sewers.
That meant removing a bluegum plantation maintained by Midway PL, whose 20-year lease expired last year.
Extinction Rebellion Ballarat said it could not stop the tree harvest at this late stage - and now wanted Central Highlands Water and State Government departments to install koala-proof fencing, road warning signs and put in freeway speed reductions during tree cutting.
"Ultimately we want to see a proper animal crossing - either overpasses or underpasses. Victorian doesn't really have them at all," spokesperson Miriam Robinson said.
"They have worked well in other states for many years.
"Why don't we have them at Gordon?"
The protestors - including several local residents - described the bluegum plantation as "like candy to a kid" for koalas.
"It would be more sensible and cost-effective if we had koala-proof fencing on both sides of the freeway," Ms Robertson said.
"The last survey said there were four koalas in that plantation, but really we have no idea how many are in there because it is private land. The survey needs to be redone.
"The extent we have gone to in order to save four koalas is indicative of just how endangered these animals are locally."
Passing trucks and cars honked as they passed underneath.
Later the protestors - armed with placards, flags and soft toys - 'played dead' on Cartons Road.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
