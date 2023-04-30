Ballarat pokies losses climb as government curbs online betting

As Ballarat's gambling losses climb, new national guidelines look to stop the use of credit cards for online betting.
Figures from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission released on Friday show that $5,304,974 was fed into Ballarat's pokies machines in March 2023.
The number is a sharp increase from February's figure of around $4.8 million lost to to the pokies.
The March losses also trump the previous year's losses for the month, which totalled $5,099,432.
With two months left to account for in the 2022/23 financial year, Ballarat pokies losses so far - around $49 million - look to overtake the pokies losses of the 2021/22 financial year, which totalled $51 million.
The figures show Ballarat has returned to pre-pandemic levels of pokies spending across its 677 licensed electronic gambling machines.
Ballarat's March losses were also higher than Bendigo's at $4,715,436 and Shepperton's at $3,986,993.
This comes as the federal government looks to introduce new legislation later in the year to ban the use of credit cards in online gambling.
The proposed ban will bring online gambling into line with in-person services where credit cards cannot be used. Communications minister Michelle Rowland said there was widespread community support for the ban.
"It's as simple as this, people should not be betting with money they do not have," she said.
"Legislating a ban on the use of credit cards for online gambling will help protect vulnerable Australians and their loved ones."
The communications watchdog will be granted extra powers to enforce the ban, which will use bank identification numbers to find and block credit card payments.
Lotteries, such as those used by charities, will be exempt due to the low risk of harm. Australia's largest gambling company Tabcorp said it supported banning credit card use for online betting.
"Regulation of the industry is rightly an increasing focus for the government and the community. Tabcorp embraces this, and we want to be part of creating a better balance," a spokesman said in a statement.
"A ban on credit cards is an important step in creating a safer and more enjoyable entertainment experience for all customers."
