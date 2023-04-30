The Courier
Federal government looks to reform online credit card gambling

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 1 2023 - 5:00am
Ballarat pokies losses climb as government curbs online betting
Ballarat pokies losses climb as government curbs online betting

As Ballarat's gambling losses climb, new national guidelines look to stop the use of credit cards for online betting.

Local News

