The grand final rematch lived up to expectations in an otherwise one-sided round of Ballarat Football Netball League action.
Catch up on all the round two action below.
REDAN (2-1) v BALLARAT (1-2)
Redan continues to do everything right as the Lions look poised for a finals run in 2023 following a 31-point win over Ballarat on Saturday.
Gary Learmonth's side raced out of the gates to lead at every quarter and claim their second win of the season.
"If we want to play finals we have to beat sides like Ballarat," Learmonth said.
"It was good to be able to rebound from last week and get the win, it is a step in the right direction."
Izaac Grant stole the show with a performance for the ages, booting six goals from his 25 disposals at City Oval.
The Lions finished the game down two rotations as Lincoln Barnes (leg) and Liam Hoy (ribs) both suffered injuries.
Redan also blooded Nick Cushing in the ruck with Nathan Dunstan not selected for round three.
"Cushing competed really well at both ends of the ground," Learmonth said.
"He could've kicked a goal himself and topped his game off but he's got some good signs and just has to take his chances."
It was a similar feeling for Swans coach Chris Maple with his side winning both the clearances (51-34) and inside-50 count (57-53).
"Statistically it tells a story that we didn't use the ball well enough and we didn't have enough presence up forward," Maple said.
"We were honest enough around the ball and Redan were just a bit more experienced and stronger than us."
The Swans return to action against East Point while Redan hosts Bacchus Marsh.
GOALS - Redan: I.Grant 6, G.Bell 2, W.Madden, L.George 1, N.Kelson, L.McLean, D.Murphy; Ballarat: A.Hooper 4, L.Gray 1, W.Liston, T.Mooney, J.O'Brien, L.Prendergast
BEST - Redan: Izaac Grant, Patrick Fitzgibbon, Nicholas Barker, Jacob Short, Sam Broadbent, Jacob Werts; Ballarat: Tristan Maple, Mitchell Bishop, Andrew Hooper, Will Garner, Will Liston, Angus Bade
Darley improved to a 3-0 win-loss record following a 39-point win against East Point on Saturday.
It was the third-consecutive win over six goals to start the Devils season, but coach Dan Jordan admitted there was still work to be done.
"The pleasing thing is we're doing enough at the moment but we're also finding some areas we can work on each game," Jordan said.
"The boys understand there's still a bit of work to go and they're driven by that."
The Devils 27-point quarter-time advantage could have easily been more with 13 scoring shots to the Roos' one.
"We missed a few opportunities earlier which is a couple weeks in a row we've done that now so it's something we need to work on," Jordan said.
"I thought if we put some heat on East Point early we might be able to jump them a little bit but we probably didn't capitalise as much as we should have.
"East Point are a good young side and they responded to their slow start pretty well and from that point on it was probably a bit of an arm wrestle."
Brett Bewley was simply incredible at Eastern Oval with 48 touches and three goals, while Mace Cousins recorded a whopping 10 tackles.
Up-and-coming ruck Lucas Impey did not play out the game following a heavy knock, but with the Devils having the bye in round four, Jordan was not expecting Impey to miss any action.
East Point visits Alfredton to play Ballarat.
GOALS - Darley: B.Myers 4, B.Bewley 3, D.Bishop 2, S.Page, J.Cadman 1, M.Cousins, D.Matricardi; East Point: J.Jeffrey 2, J.Johnston, L.Canny 1, J.Fraser, C.Lovig, B.McDougall, J.Taylor
BEST - Darley: Shane Page, Brett Bewley, Billy Myers, Dylon Bishop, Mace Cousins, Joel Cadman; East Point: Liam Canny, Matthew Johnston, Liam Howard, Jordan Taylor, Cam Lovig, Jack Jeffrey
A sensational second-half saw reigning premiers Melton overcome a valiant Sebastopol in Saturday's rematch of the 2022 Ballarat Football Netball League grand final.
The Bloods went into half time trailing by three goals before enjoying a 25-point swing to snatch the lead at three quarter time.
Melton premiership coach Aaron Tymms spoke on the differences between the two halves.
"Sebastopol got us out of the blocks, their contested footy was really good and they were able to get it on the outside and get good forward 50-metre entries," Tymms said.
"We were really fumbly, they (Sebastopol) covered the 45-degree kicks really well so we couldn't really use the corridor and they were slowing us down and forcing us to kick down the line.
"Eventually in the second half we were able to make the ground as fat as we could and forced Sebastopol to defend a little bit harder which opened the game up for us."
Sebastopol continuously tried to break through Melton's defence in the fourth quarter, but the Bloods' back six proved rock solid before skipper Braeden Kight sealed the win in the 18th minute.
Tymms was full of praise for his back six following the win.
"The boys stood up really well, we were under the pump a fair bit there," Tymms said.
"I'm a big fan of Sebastopol's side, I think they've got quality and firepower everywhere so it was a big result for us."
Sebastopol co-coach Michael Columbro said his side was not discouraged following the result.
"We had control in the first half, we were able to execute our plan and hit the scoreboard going forward," Columbro said.
"Melton just got on top of us in the second half and outworked us a little bit and were more efficient."
Lachlan Cassidy (illness) was a "massive" late out for the Burra, but Columbro was not making any excuses.
"There were still plenty of positives to take out of the game," Columbro said.
"We'll just sharpen up ahead of Melton South next week."
The Burra host the Panthers in round four, while Melton visits North Ballarat.
GOALS - Melton: R.Carter 2, B.Sullivan, L.Carter 1, R.Davis, B.Kight, J.Kight, A.Monitto, Z.Russell, J.Walker; Sebastopol: T.Hutt 3, J.Hill 2, B.Hutt 1, J.Keeble, H.Papst, L.Stow
BEST - Melton: Harrison Hanley, Adrian Monitto, Lachlan Phillips, Lachlan Watkins, Luke Heaney, Brett McIntyre; Sebastopol: Bailey Medwell, Riley O'Keefe, Liam Latch, Toby Hutt, Luke Kiel, Jed Hill
The Roosters made it back-to-back wins on Saturday with a 68-point triumph against a youthful Bacchus Marsh side.
Collingwood VFL listed player Sam Glover starred on return with a four-goal performance as the Cobras' Joel Freeman added four of his own as well.
Riley Polkinghorne put together a big display in his second game back from injury as the Roosters returned to the top six.
It was the third-consecutive loss for the Cobras to open their 2023 campaign, but new coach Jason Williams was able to find positives despite the defeat.
"We did some things okay, there's still signs that we're trending in the right direction," Williams said.
"But the way we came out and played in that first quarter was really poor and we spent the rest of the game trying to make up for it.
"As much as our effort and intent improved as the game went on, our desire to run defensively and in transition didn't improve at all."
Bacchus Marsh won the clearance count (42-29) and continued to improve on their work inside-50 metres.
"We were able to get the ball inside-50 at a normal rate," Williams said.
"We definitely had our opportunities to be in the game, we just didn't take them."
"I don't think they were 70 points better than us on the day."
The winless Cobras turn their attention to Redan in round four, while the Roosters host Melton in their quest for three-straight wins.
GOALS - North Ballarat: S.Glover 4, E.Lamb 2, S.McCartin, S.Artz 1, T.Bromley-Lynch, M.Faulkner, F.Loader, D.McGuigan, R.Polkinghorne, J.Sparkman; Bacchus Marsh: J.Freeman 4, J.Huxtable 1, J.Owen, T.Shea
BEST - North Ballarat: Riley Polkinghorne, Sam Glover, Samuel Artz, Simon McCartin, Harry Loader, Elliott Lamb; Bacchus Marsh: Simon Lafranchi, Jack Parente, Tyson Shea, Joel Freeman, Jake Owen, Luke Goetz
Sunbury eventually made up for a slow start against last-placed Melton South, enjoying a whopping 132-point victory and percentage booster.
The Panthers were competitive early but eventually the Lions proved too strong as Sunbury returned to form.
Lions coach Travis Hodgson said Melton South was "really competitive early".
"South brought a lot of pressure and it probably took us a quarter and a half to shake them," Hodgson said.
"After half time it was really pleasing to see us open it up and run away with it which is something we haven't done much recently."
Sunbury's Cody Brand starred up forward with six goals while Harrison Minton-Connell had another busy game with 34 touches.
Cody Chapman had 30 disposals for Melton South, with coach Jason Hamilton eager to watch the talented youngster over the coming years.
"We're banking on him to be the leader of the club for the next 10 to 15 years," Hamilton said.
"He shows so much maturity for his age and leadership, I have very high praise for him and he's highly regarded around the club as a footballer and as a person."
Despite the third-consecutive triple-digit defeat, Hamilton said the club is importantly in good spirits.
"To the boys' credit the vibe is really good at the club," Hamilton said.
"We're not walking around thinking doom and gloom all the time, we know where we're at and where we're coming from."
The going does not get any easier for Melton South which faces Sebastopol in round four.
Sunbury visits Lake Wendouree after the Lakers had the bye.
GOALS - Sunbury: C.Brand 6, L.Brennan 3, R.Karpany, F.Ampulski 2, J.Bygate, J.Egan, H.Power 1, J.Newitt, J.Muir, T.Werner, J.Guthrie, H.Minton-Connell; Melton South: C.Chapman 2, J.Morrissey 1, B.Collins, R.Holzer, M.Fino,
BEST - Sunbury: Not supplied; Melton South: Not supplied
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
