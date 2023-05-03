Fremantle games record holder David Mundy will make a guest appearance with Carngham-Linton in the Central Highlands Football League.
Mundy, who ended his AFL career at the end of last season, is scheduled to line up for the CHFL's big improver against Beaufort in round four at Linton on Saturday, May 13.
The Saints secured the 37-year-old with pick two in a special AFL celebrity player draft on Wednesday night.
Carngham-Linton is one of six country clubs which will have an AFL legend play a one-off game with them this season.
More than 300 clubs nominated to be part of the 2023 Carlton Draft, with the Saints learning a month ago they had been successful in being selected to secure an AFL great for a day.
Mundy played 376 games with the Dockers from 2004 to 2022 after being drafted from the Murray Bushrangers, having grown up playing with Seymour.
Matthew Pavlich is the only other Fremantle player to have notched up 300 games.
Mundy was voted Fremantle's best and fairest in 2010 and became a club life member two years later.
The appearance of Mundy will be another season highlight in what has already been a spectacular campaign for Carngham-Linton.
The Saints are unbeaten in two rounds, having ended a losing run going back to 2019.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
