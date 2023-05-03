Residents in Ballarat's west say they are terrified to confront a tyre slasher, after the second attack on their cars in a fortnight.
'Kaye' said at least 10 cars had tyres slashed in Lucas late on Monday and into Tuesday morning this week.
Police investigated the trail of destruction in Matheson Street, Bastow Lane, Warburton Drive and Cahill Drive on Tuesday.
"It's scary to think there is someone out there with a really big knife," Kaye said.
"I was lucky they did not slash my tyres, but it's possibly because they are low-profile and could be harder to damage like this."
Neighbours said most of the damage was to cars parked on the street - but in a few cases the offenders attacked cars parked in driveways and laneways.
"A lot of the homes here have one-car garages and sometimes you just have to park on the street," Kaye said.
"Everyone I know is talking about getting CCTV now."
She said neighbours believed the random attacks appeared to have taken place just after midnight on Tuesday morning.
"We know at least one person had CCTV. There are also plenty of dogs barking in the street," Kaye said.
"You know, everyone is doing it tough here with mortgages, interest rates and the cost of food.
"Whoever the slashers are, they are costing these people thousands of dollars that they just may not have.
"Everyone is in disbelief about this.
"It's normally a nice quiet street and it's great for kids being so close to the (two Lucas) schools.
"It certainly hasn't been a hangout for undesirables.
"I'm now wondering if the insurance premiums for this area will go up."
Kaye said the first slashing attack a fortnight ago affected two cars and a trailer - and in some cases, the same tyres had been cut again.
Police have been contacted for comment.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
