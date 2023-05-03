The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Crime

Police investigating second slashing attack on car tyres in Lucas

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
May 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the tyres slashed overnight in Lucas on Monday/Tuesday. Picture The Courier.
One of the tyres slashed overnight in Lucas on Monday/Tuesday. Picture The Courier.

Residents in Ballarat's west say they are terrified to confront a tyre slasher, after the second attack on their cars in a fortnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.