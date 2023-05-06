Another big weekend of sport is here and our photographers have once again been out and about capturing the action.
Our photographers Kate Healy and Adam Trafford were there for round 4 of the Ballarat Football Netball League and round 3 of the Central Highlands Football League and Netball League which saw some great action around the grounds.
Matches included the Lake Wendouree v Sunbury matches at CE Brown Reserve, Wendouree and North Ballarat's home games against Melton at Mars Stadium.
We were also on the sidelines for the CHFL clash between Rokewood-Corindhap and Creswick at Smythesdale Recreation Reserve and Skipton's home game against Ballan at Skipton Recreation Reserve.
Check out the mega photo gallery above, who can you spot this week?
