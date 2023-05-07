The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Regional and rural targeted dementia research welcomed as disease numbers expected to grow

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
May 8 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dementia is the second leading cause of death for Australians and it's a leading cause of death for Australian women. Stock image.
Dementia is the second leading cause of death for Australians and it's a leading cause of death for Australian women. Stock image.

Research into why people in the regions are three to five times more likely to develop dementia than those in the cities has been "a long time coming", a Ballarat advocate told The Courier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.