Brett Bewley still leads the count, but plenty of Ballarat Football Netball League stars shone in round four as they look to close the gap to the Darley star in The Courier's player of the year voting.
North Ballarat midfielder Riley Polkinghorne was flawless against Melton on Saturday, doing all he could to try to get his Roosters over the line.
The young gun had 39 touches, eight marks and a game-high 11 inside-50 entries.
Sunbury's Harrison Minton-Connell jumped to second on the leaderboard with a monstrous day out against the Lakers.
Minton-Connell amassed 187 ranking points with 38 disposals and two goals to his name.
Bacchus Marsh ruck Luke Goetz picked up four votes in the heartbreaking loss to Redan, with Redan's Marty Boyer returning to senior football with a five-vote haul.
East Point's Matthew and Jordan Johnston starred against Ballarat, with the former taking home the maximum votes.
A 10-goal haul for Sebastopol's Toby Hutt was more than enough to earn him five votes in the Burra's big win over the Panthers.
Sebastopol swept the voting as Bailey Medwell also continued his red-hot start to the season.
At the close of round four, Bewley sits atop the standings with 13 votes, but Polkinghorne, who has 10 votes, poses a big threat following back-to-back five-vote hauls to start the season.
Check out the leaderboard and round four vote-getters below.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
