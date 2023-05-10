The Courier
BFNL 2023: Roosters gun earns maximum votes in loss | Round four player of the year

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
May 10 2023 - 12:00pm
Riley Polkinghorne polled a perfect five votes in North Ballarat's loss to Melton. Picture by Kate Healy
Riley Polkinghorne polled a perfect five votes in North Ballarat's loss to Melton. Picture by Kate Healy

Brett Bewley still leads the count, but plenty of Ballarat Football Netball League stars shone in round four as they look to close the gap to the Darley star in The Courier's player of the year voting.

