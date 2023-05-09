BFNL 2023: Relive the thrilling final minutes in Redan's clash with Bacchus Marsh

Redan and Bacchus Marsh played out the best game of the Ballarat Football Netball League season to date, with the two sides separated by just three points at the end of play.
The Cobras fought back from a 31-point deficit at three quarter time with a dominant final term, but fell just short as the Lions held on for their third win of the season.
Relive the Cobras' four goals in the final term and the last two minutes here:
Bacchus Marsh boasted eight more inside 50s (17-9) than Redan in the fourth quarter, in which the Cobras booted four goals.
The Cobras finished kicked 4.7 in the final term, missing some crucial shots in front of goal.
Redan 5.1 9.3 13.6 13.9 (87)
Bacchus Marsh 2.3 5.4 8.5 12.12 (84)
GOALS - Redan: M.Boyer 5, W.Madden 3, G.Bell 2, L.George 1, I.Grant, L.McLean; Bacchus Marsh: J.Owen 3, J.Freeman 2, J.McCreery, L.Goetz 1, J.Kovacevic, E.McKercher, K.Tyrell, J.Long
BEST - Redan: Marty Boyer, William Madden, Jacob Werts, Liam Farnsworth, Patrick Fitzgibbon, Lachlan George; Bacchus Marsh: Luke Goetz, Jake McCreery, Jake Owen, Tyson Shea, Jack Parente, Bryce Kerney
