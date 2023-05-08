For a weary firie, this truck is an oasis in the disaster zone.
The ribbon has been officially cut on the $144,000 Rehab Support truck - despite arriving at the Smythesdale fire brigade a month before the pandemic.
It is crewed by medically-minded firefighters who monitor emergency personnel at risk of dehydration, smoke inhalation, low blood sugar, low salt and more.
"When we use this truck it releases an ambulance to do other work. I know the ambos are usually over the moon when the Rehab trucks arrive at a scene. It's a relief for them, " Smythesdale brigade First Lieutenant Greg Parker said.
"They know and understand the equipment and skills we have.
"This is the only truck like this in the Ballarat area - and we are normally called out to jobs anywhere between Bacchus Marsh and the border.
"Recently we've been out to jobs at Avoca, Horsham, Bookaar, Great Western, Warrnambool and the big fire at Rowsley/Glenmore.
"In some cases we haven't sent the truck - especially on high-risk days - just in case it was needed locally.
"Instead we have sent our trained personnel to help with health monitoring."
Like every CFA vehicle, the rehab truck carries a defibrillator.
It also carries cooling chairs, a heart monitor and devices to measure any carbon monoxide inhalation, plus blood pressure and hydration levels.
On top of that it has a light mast, fridge and water heater powered by a solar panel.
This was installed by an innovative brigade member who saw a need - and responded.
"These are diesel trucks and we would also normally use diesel for the generators. If you breathe that stuff in, it can really affect the oxygen measurements we're trying to take," Mr Parker said.
"It becomes counter productive."
The truck also contains a stock of bottled drinking water, lollies and chips - which can be a lifesaver if you're suffering hypoglycemia or low levels of electrolytes such as sodium.
It has a space for everything.
The one thing it does not carry is medication.
Where an emergency service worker has a serious acute problem, the team calls an ambulance.
Mr Parker said all health monitoring was done in strict confidence and is not seen by anyone beyond the Rehab team.
Mr Parker - a nurse by trade - said the Rehab unit was looking for medically-minded volunteers.
"You don't have to live in Smythesdale. You can come from anywhere really. Ideally you would have an interest in health, wellbeing or medicine. You might be a nurse or a paramedic or someone involved in St John Ambulance," he said.
The brigade in general is also looking for extra members - and he invited people to either rock up at the Glenelg Highway shed on Sunday mornings - or fill out a proforma by clicking on CFA.vic.gov.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
