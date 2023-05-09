BALLARAT Cup-winning trainer Archie Alexander has been suspended for six weeks by racing stewards following a positive swab from one of his horses Sylvan Sisterhood which was discovered after a race in October last year.
The Alexander stable has confirmed the trainer would not be appealing the decision by the Victorian Racing Tribunal after the horse was found to have Naproxen in its system.
Naproxen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug that is heavily regulated in horse racing.
Alexander had previously received a suspended six-week suspension, but it was activated following the positive swab result. Horses under his care have been transferred to the neighbouring Dan O'Sullivan stable.
He confirmed the suspension in a letter to his owners and announced that he would not appeal the decision.
"There will be a new name on the license for the next six weeks, that of our highly talented neighbour and good friend Dan O'Sullivan, but the horses themselves won't suffer any inconvenience from this unfortunate bump in the road," he said on social media.
Stewards have found that the positive swab came as a result of cross-contamination, with a staff member who was on feeding duties having taken over-the-counter medication for knee pain.
Stewards said the Alexander stable had worked closely with them following the positive swab return and has since established a strict personal hygiene policy for staff members.
Alexander was also fined $3000.
