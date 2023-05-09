The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Trainer Archie Alexander suspended over a positive race day swab

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 9 2023 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat trainer Archie Alexander has been suspended for six weeks after one of his horses returned a positive swab after a race in October last year.
Ballarat trainer Archie Alexander has been suspended for six weeks after one of his horses returned a positive swab after a race in October last year.

BALLARAT Cup-winning trainer Archie Alexander has been suspended for six weeks by racing stewards following a positive swab from one of his horses Sylvan Sisterhood which was discovered after a race in October last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.