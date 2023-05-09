The Courier
North Ballarat Football Club to relocate to new ground during Mars Stadium redevelopment

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 9 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:00pm
North Ballarat will move away from Mars Stadium over the coming years while redevelopment works are completed at its home ground.
The North Ballarat Football Club will relocate to a new oval which will be built at Miners Rest, while redevelopment works are ongoing at Mars Stadium in time for the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

