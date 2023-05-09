The North Ballarat Football Club will relocate to a new oval which will be built at Miners Rest, while redevelopment works are ongoing at Mars Stadium in time for the Commonwealth Games in 2026.
The state government announced on Tuesday that a new oval will be built to the north of Ballarat.
North Ballarat chairman Richard Start said the club was seeking clarification on how long the relocation would last, but welcomed the move to find an alternate venue.
"Today's announcement was a positive first step in ensuring that all sports clubs displaced temporarily by the Games will be able to continue to compete before, during and after the Games," he said.
"We want to seek further clarification from the state government and City of Ballarat on the full implications of the Games for our club, including the nature of facilities proposed at Miners Rest and the timing and extent of disruptions.
"We are committed to ensuring that any alternative facilities are fit-for-purpose for both footballers and netballers at junior and senior levels, not just at our club, but across the region."
It is unclear if the relocation of North Ballarat will also affect the GWV Rebels or the Western Bulldogs who play two home games a year at the stadium.
The Courier's enquiries to the Rebels were redirected to the AFL for comment, however, no response was received.
Ripon MP Martha Haylett said, "Sport is the lifeblood of regional Victoria and we want to make it as inclusive and as accessible as possible, that's why we are getting on and delivering projects like this and getting on and delivering for Ballarat so much growth."
