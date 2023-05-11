The Courier
CHFL 2023: Gary Ablett Junior to play with Creswick next month

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated May 11 2023 - 9:51pm, first published 9:00pm
Gary Ablett Junior will be changing the blue and white hoops for the red, black and white of Creswick next month.
Geelong's two-time Brownlow Medallist Gary Ablett Junior will play a one-off game with Creswick in the CHFL next month.

