Geelong's two-time Brownlow Medallist Gary Ablett Junior will play a one-off game with Creswick in the CHFL next month.
In a major coup for the Wickers, Ablett will line up for Creswick against Ballan at Creswick's Doug Lindsay Reserve on Saturday, June 24.
Creswick announced on Thursday night that Ablett would be making the guest appearance.
Ablett played 357 AFL games over his 19-year career, with 247 games at Geelong and 110 at Gold Coast.
The two-time premiership player retired from professional football at the end of the 2020 AFL season.
First-year Creswick coach Paul Borchers said it was enormous news for the club.
"It's exciting for everyone. It's going to be massive."
He said now that news was out the planning could begin in earnest.
Borchers said an opportunity to coach one of the greats of the AFL was something he could never have imagined when he took on the job.
He admitted that the realisation that it was going to happen was a little daunting.
Borchers said the atmosphere is going to be like a final "and some"
He said it would be about everyone in the Creswick football community, on and off the field, embracing the occasion.
"The hype is going to be enormous."
Creswick is yet to win after three rounds and faces Springbank on Saturday.
The Wickers will have a bye the week before the Ballan clash, giving it plenty of time to prepare for Ablett's appearance.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.