The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council holds welcome bus tour for city's newest residents

KG
By Kirra Grimes
May 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighter Alan Evans showing Jyot Bajaj how to use the hose. Picture by Kate Healy
Firefighter Alan Evans showing Jyot Bajaj how to use the hose. Picture by Kate Healy

Finding your way around a new city is always a challenge but especially so if you've just come off a plane from the other side of the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.