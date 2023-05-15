Finding your way around a new city is always a challenge but especially so if you've just come off a plane from the other side of the world.
That was the case for many of the participants of Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council's second Welcome Bus Tour, which this week saw participants from China, India, Singapore, Bangladesh, Ghana and Russia visit service facilities across the city to assist the transition into Ballarat life.
The free tour was open to anyone with a migrant, refugee or asylum seeker background who has called Ballarat home for fewer than five years.
The Courier spoke to multiple participants who'd only arrived in Australia - some for the first time - in the past few months.
Kristine Santos, who was born in the Philippines, chose Ballarat for its education offering, specifically Federation University's Master of Teaching (Primary) course.
Previously working as an executive assistant to high-flyers in the Middle East, the 39-year-old said goodbye to the corporate life and found Ballarat the best fit for launching her new career.
"I was researching universities in New York, London, Scotland, but this is closer to the Philippines, and the course has a pathway to permanent residency because Australia is in demand of teachers," she said.
Kristine has only been in Ballarat for two months but has already secured casual work as an educator in before and after school care.
With no family in Australia, she hopes to find more networking opportunities in Ballarat but for now is enjoying its cool weather and greenery as a change from what she's used to.
"I lived in the desert for 15 years, so it's nice to see so many trees," she said.
Also new to town are young couple Jiacheng Yin and Tao Wu, who relocated from Beijing, China four months ago. A graphic designer, Jiacheng is confident she'll be able to find work as a freelancer.
With a background as a sculptor, Tao is keen to pursue a trade apprenticeship, and explore opportunities in the local arts community.
The couple originally planned to move to Melbourne but discovered Ballarat when Jiacheng's uncle retired here.
They now hope to raise their own family here, and said they are so impressed by the "excellent" schools, lifestyle, and community feel.
"We always thought Melbourne but we really fell in love with Ballarat," Jiacheng said.
"People are friendly here, housing's cheaper, life expenses are cheaper, the traffic's better, and it feels safer than Melbourne."
