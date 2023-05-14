The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Match Report

BFNL 2023: Lake Wendouree's 393-day winless streak finally over | Ballarat Football Netball League round five review

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated May 14 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Forbes (left) and James Keeble celebrate during Sebastopol's win against Ballarat. Picture by Kate Healy
Adam Forbes (left) and James Keeble celebrate during Sebastopol's win against Ballarat. Picture by Kate Healy

All five Ballarat Football Netball League round four games were played in Ballarat on Saturday as the reigning premiers and a finals hopeful both avoided big upset losses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.