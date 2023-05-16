The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

First IDAHOBIT flag-raising at Ballan council offices

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
May 16 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Rod Ward will be at the Moorabool Shire's first rainbow flag raising in Ballan on Wednesday. Picture supplied.
Mayor Rod Ward will be at the Moorabool Shire's first rainbow flag raising in Ballan on Wednesday. Picture supplied.

Moorabool Council will host its first flag-raising for International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia at its Ballan chambers from 10am on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.