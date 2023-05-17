The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Possible antidote for death cap mushroom poisoning found, as foraging trend continues

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
May 18 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The yellow staining mushroom grows in colonies and not far from trees and can cause severe gastric upset if eaten by some people.
The yellow staining mushroom grows in colonies and not far from trees and can cause severe gastric upset if eaten by some people.

A possible antidote for death cap mushroom poisoning has been found, as the trend of novice foraging for wild funghi continues in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.