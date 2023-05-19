A Golden Point business owner who spoke up about a traffic safety issue at a busy roundabout intersection has been heard.
Mick Heald owns antique store, Junkhunters, on the corner of Main Road and York Street intersection.
On Thursday, he shared a social media post describing his fears a vehicle would plough through his shop after a second crash occurred in 12 months.
Mr Heald said 12 months ago, a car smashed through two cast iron posts and front shop verandah posts before coming to a stop at the shop front.
He said the verandah posts were repaired but despite multiple requests over the past 12 months to the City of Ballarat, the period-style bollards had not been replaced.
Overnight on Wednesday, a car took out the last remaining bollard at the front of the shop, leaving it and pedestrians unprotected from further crashes. Mr Heald said the car hit a front verandah post.
Following Mr Heald's plea for help to fix the bollards, the City of Ballarat attended the intersection on Friday morning to install temporary bollards and hazard tape.
City of Ballarat director infrastructure and environment Bridget Wetherall said the City of Ballarat was investigating a new method of installing bollards, which would allow for a faster turnaround should they ever need replacing.
"With Main Road being an arterial road, we will work with Regional Roads Victoria to identify potential safety improvements for pedestrians and nearby buildings," Ms Wetherall said.
The City of Ballarat did not confirm to The Courier when the new bollards would be installed at the Main Road and York Street intersection.
The Junkhunters building was originally the Garibaldi Hotel, built about 1870, and could be the last remaining weatherboard shop on Main Road.
Mr Heald said the corner building needed protecting before a heavier vehicle, like a truck or bus, ploughed through it.
"My fear is the next car will come through the shop," Mr Heald said.
"A truck through the shop would put me out of business. I don't work another job."
Mr Heald said he just wanted the City of Ballarat to do something about it, given it was such a busy intersection where crashes occurred.
He took to social media to share his frustration over the traffic and safety issue, with one suggestion that concrete flower boxes are installed.
"There are two to three crashes a week and near misses are a daily occurrence," Mr Heald said.
"I just had a semi-trailer through and he had to have two to three goes to get around it (the roundabout)."
After the temporary bollards were installed, Mr Heald said he was relieved the City of Ballarat was doing something.
"That's all I can ask for to make it safe," he said.
The Courier contacted Regional Roads Victoria for comment on safety improvements to the intersection but they did not respond by deadline.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.