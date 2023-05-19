A woman has been flown to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne with burns after a shed fire in Creswick's north, while a dog perished in the blaze.
A man was also was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital) suffering smoke inhalation after the fire broke out at a Berry Mine Lane property about 10.29am on Friday.
Ambulance Victoria said the woman and man suffered upper body injuries and were transported in stable conditions.
The CFA said the fire was contained to the six-by-12 metre shed.
Firefighters believed the blaze was caused by a heater.
It comes a week after a house fire - also in Creswick.
Moorabool police said the May 11, Hyde Park Road fire had been deemed non-suspicious.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
