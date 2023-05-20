Daylesford and Creswick led a day of firsts with their opening wins of the Cetral Highlands Football League season on Saturday.
The Wickers held off Beaufort by four points at Beaufort and Daylesford dented Rokewood-Corindhap's finals aspirations with a 26-point victory at Rokewood.
The winning streaks of Carngham-Linton and Newlyn ended as each tasted defeat for the first time.
Bungaree continued on its win way by downing the Saints by 51 points and reigning premier Gordon toppled the Cats by 32 points.
Bungaree, Gordon and Hepburn, which defeated Waubra by 137 points, all remain unbeaten after five rounds.
Skipton, Learmonth and Springbank were the other winners in an intriguing day.
Skipton overcame a slow start and then a late surge by Dunnstown to take the honours by 12 points at Skipton.
Learmonth had an important 17-point win win - its second of the season at the expense of Clunes - and Springbank accounted for Ballan by 69 points
Bungaree 12.11 (83) d Carngham-Linton 4.8 (32)
Creswick 9.7 (61) d Beaufort 9.3 (57)
Springbank 11.21 (87) d Ballan 2.6 (18)
Daylesford 12.10 (82) d Rokewood-Corindhap 8.8 (56)
Skipton 9.14 (68) d Dunnstown 9.2 (56)
Learmonth 11.14 (80) d Clunes 9.9 (63)
Hepburn 30.16 (196) d Waubra 9.5 (59)
Gordon 13.13 (91) d Newlyn 9.5 (59)
HEPBURN 20, 274.49
GORDON 20, 172.99
BUNGAREE 16, 193.94
SKIPTON 16, 187.28
CARNGHAM-LINTON 16, 118.82
SPRINGBANK 12, 145.85
NEWLYN 12, 118.39
CLUNES 12, 89.34
Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 123.76
Dunnstown 8, 104.04
Learmonth 8, 82.64
Buninyong 4, 96.41
Daylesford 4, 59.83
Creswick 4, 46.62
Beaufort 0, 57.29
Waubra 0, 42.42
Ballan 0, 33.98
Bungaree resisted a third quarter fight back by the Saints to kick away.
Carngham-Linton was goalless to half-time before hitting back with four majors in the third term to get within 12 points.
However, Bungaree steadied to add six goals in the last and keep the Saints goalless.
The Demons have had a dream start with five wins in as many outings.
Jackson Murphy booted four majors for Bungaree.
The Wickers held on in a thriller to give coach Paul Borchers his first taste of success at the helm.
There was little in the match all day, with each managing just one goal in a tense final stanza
While it was Creswick's first chance to sing the club song, Beaufort continues to search for its first win.
Springbank took a quarter to shake off Ballan, but gradually put the game beyond the Blues' reach.
Although the Tigers wasted opportunities with misdirected kicking on goal, it did not do any damage.
Daylesford finished the stronger to shake off the Grasshoppers.
The Bulldogs jumped the home side with four early goals.
Rokewood-Corindhap worked its way back into the game and loomed large in the last term before Daylesford steadied and kicked away.
Skipton made it four wins on end and at the same time gave Dunnstown plenty to think about.
The Towners kicked out to a three-goal lead midway through the first term.
However, Skipton stepped up the pressure to keep Dunnstown took single goals in each of the second and third quarters.
The Emus looked to have the game under control with a 25-point lead mid-way through the last term, but the Towners rallied.
They closed within 11 points, but could not keep the momentum going to sit on two wins and three losses.
Learmonth did enough in the last quarter to deny Clunes.
A see-sawing first half saw Lakies have the better of the first quarter and Clunes hit back in the second to lead by one points.
The game opened up in the third term and then two goals to none in the last allowed Learmonth to get an important win.
Andy McKay went on another goal kicking spree for Hepburn - booting nine as the Burras out-classed Waubra.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner played a secondary role up forward with five majors.
Gordon asserted its authority in the second half to run over Newlyn.
The Cats start brightly to lead by six points at the first break before the Eagles began to get on top.
Gordon added seven goals in the second half to Newlyn's three to open up the match.
