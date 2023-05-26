The Courier
Phoenix College students collect donations to help those in need

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 27 2023 - 4:00am
Lillian D'Arcy, Ashley Stewvens, Mitchell Brown and Bree Price with some of the items they are collecting to support vulnerable people in the community. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Seeing homeless people sleeping on the streets in Melbourne during a school camp has prompted teens from Phoenix P-12 Community College to help those in need closer to home.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

