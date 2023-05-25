Significant amounts of food and household items have been left strewn across the road at a notorious location for hooning in the city's west.
The discovery of a large amount of rubbish dumped on Liberator Drive was made on Wednesday morning.
The dumped goods consisted of household items such as clothing and appliances, but also foodstuffs, such as several containers of lentils, dates and honey.
Many of the dumped goods were unopened, however some had been smashed - including large packets of spices.
It is unclear where the dumped goods came from, or how they came do be dumped on the road.
Council confirmed the site was cleared on Thursday morning.
City of Ballarat infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said in a statement council "condemns environmental vandals" and "discourages rubbish dumping in all its forms".
"The City of Ballarat has inspected the site and is investigating whether it is possible to determine where the rubbish has come from," she said.
"Where possible, the City of Ballarat works with the EPA to ascertain where the dumped rubbish has come from and takes appropriate actions in accordance with the Environment Protection Act.
"Residents are encouraged to dispose of their waste appropriately, via kerbside collection or by utilising the Ballarat Transfer Station."
Liberator Drive has long been the site of hooning activity and skid marks can still be seen on the industrial road.
Under the approved BWEZ Development Plan, Liberator Drive was proposed to be extended to provide a new primary access road into BWEZ and the Ballarat aerodrome.
The extension will coincide with City of Ballarat plans to extend the aerodrome's runway.
However the state government has not revealed when it plans to extend the road, simply stating "We're continuing to work with the City of Ballarat to finalise the program of works that will deliver the extension of Liberator Drive."
Dumped rubbish can be reported by contacting City of Ballarat via the Snap, Send, Solve app, by phoning 5320 5550 or email at info@ballarat.vic.gov.au.
