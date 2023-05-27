The Pancake Kitchen is one of few Ballarat restaurants that has stood the test of time.
A licensee of the Pancake Parlour, the Grenville Street venue opened in 1978 and has mostly remained the same since.
Ballarat born and bred, Vincent Lutjohn, became the Pancake Kitchen's second owner 25 years ago following a decade managing Pizza Hut.
Mr Lutjohn and his mate had set their sights on the three-level restaurant in the early 1990s when it was in its heyday, before the Western Highway bypass was built.
They spoke about taking on the hospitality world and buying the Pancake Kitchen when it came on the market.
After leaving Pizza Hut, Mr Lutjohn had two business opportunities in Adelaide and Swan Hill but he did not want to regret the chance to run his own business. He was in luck.
"My mate and I looked at it (the Pancake Kitchen) and nothing changed in the five years. It was like stepping into a time warp from 1978 to 1998. That's why I came back when it came on the market," Mr Lutjohn said.
He took over the business on December 14, 1998, and more then five million fluffy pancakes later, he believes he will stay until retirement.
The Pancake Kitchen has survived the bypass, 2007 and 2008 global financial crisis, two chimney fires and COVID-19 pandemic under Mr Lutjohn's ownership.
"It has stood the test of time," he said.
"My philosophy is enjoy what you do, have a laugh and I think that's what I have always tried to promote as well, just that fun working environment.
"I will probably retire here. Anyone who knows me knows I don't have the best eyesight."
Mr Lutjohn said the Pancake Kitchen was a Ballarat institution, drawing visitors from a 50 kilometre radius of Ballarat and further, and most Ballarat residents would have dined there at some time.
"There are only three restaurants in Ballarat that I can think of that are the same. We are one, Dyers (Steak Stable) and Eureka pizza and pasta. I reckon they are the only three that have pretty much stayed the same."
Mr Lutjohn said keeping the restaurant mostly the same was the key to its longevity. He said the menu had grown but still catered for all age groups, from toddlers to the elderly.
"We think that has been the key to it. I know we're not the cheapest but also we're not the dearest. In 2008 with the global financial crisis all the high end restaurants really suffered," he said.
"We are in that mid-range bracket and I think because we are a little bit of comfort food as well as normal food, like steak and chicken... and everyone has to get something they are happy with and I think that what's appealed over time."
The diverse menu is fresh and the best products are sought, including its hot chocolate fudge.
"We are good food fast," Mr Lutjohn said.
The bluestone building has occupied a number of different businesses over the past 158 years. According to Mr Lutjohn, it was built in 1865 for gas and steel and consisted of four big rooms across two levels.
The ANZ Bank occupied it between 1901 and 1931 before a mixture of businesses from 1931 to 1978, including a barber, seamstress, tailor and accounting firm.
It is believed H Troon gutted the building in 1978 when it became the Pancake Kitchen. Along with the kitchen on the ground floor, Mr Lutjohn said there was a second kitchen on the third floor to accommodate the regular full house nights. Before the bypass, he said it was the only venue open early and late.
Other minor changes include replacing the red stained glass windows and flooring, and removing the open fireplace after a second chimney fire in 2016.
"We used to have the wood fire downstairs but we don't have it anymore because we have had two chimney fires since I have been here. I didn't want a third," Mr Lutjohn said.
He said he valued his staff with his manager clocking over 12 years, and a kitchen hand and all rounder marking 18 years. Third and fourth generation families are now dining at the restaurant and Mr Lutjohn enjoys hearing their stories about the venue.
He said the success of a business was what you made of it.
"I think it's like all things. It's what you make of it, whether it's good or bad," he said.
Victoria's first Pancake Parlour opened in Market Lane, Melbourne in 1969. It moved to Bourke Street 10 years later.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.