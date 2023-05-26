The Courier
The Salvation Army Ballarat supports homelessness families

Erin Williams
Erin Williams
May 27 2023 - 5:30am
Tayla Plant and her daughter Brylie Plant. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Tayla Plant and her daughter Brylie Plant. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Two young mothers who left their violent partners have faced months of homelessness.

