Two young mothers who left their violent partners have faced months of homelessness.
While they are uncertain how long it will take to find more secure accommodation for themselves and their children, they are receiving support from The Salvation Army in Ballarat.
Tayla Plant, 26, became homeless in 2021 after leaving her partner. She was couch surfing, living in her car and motels with her baby.
She said being homeless with her child, who is now almost two, was the worst battle of her life.
"I was scared. I was planning suicide. You feel hopeless. You don't understand when you talk about homelessness, you think it would be pretty bad but when you live it, it is gut wrenching," Ms Plant said.
"You are very angry towards the system and people, and to always get told for months on end that they have no funding to help you and to come back tomorrow."
Ms Plant contacted The Salvation Army in Ballarat and in November, she was fortunate to gain temporary accommodation which has a childcare service on site.
She said after contacting The Salvation Army, it took four months before she was offered temporary accommodation.
"The Salvation Army have been incredible," Ms Plant said.
"The support you feel from them is overwhelming. It's like a big family. I was able to put my daughter into daycare at a government funded price which is amazing because she feels like a regular citizen."
Ms Plant said she had been living in The Salvation Army accommodation for six months and her daughter was thriving.
She said she was currently searching for more secure accommodation and, eventually, employment to support her daughter.
Uniting Victoria current figures show there are 210 Ballarat households over the age of 25 waiting for accommodation. Of the 210 households, 104 are families.
Currently, there are 59 people under the age of 25 experiencing homelessness in Ballarat, including 21 young families.
At the last Census in 2021, 30,660 Victorians were without a home - that's 27 per cent of Australia's total of 112,494.
A second relationship breakdown for Marie, who did not want her real name used, lead to homelessness. The mother of two lived in her father's lounge room for about six months.
With no support services available in her home town outside Melbourne, Marie sought help in Ballarat. Aged in her 30s, she said after seven months on a waiting list, The Salvation Army offered her temporary accommodation.
"Without the Salvation Army I would have been on the street and I probably wouldn't have my son with me," Marie said.
"The support of the Salvos has helped a lot, mentally they help a lot. They are always there because mentally it can be hard."
Marie said homelessness took many forms but it should not be something to be ashamed about.
"It doesn't mean you are not trying, it doesn't mean you have given up and it's not your fault. I've had two houses, I've had cars, I've had my own business and I lost it all. It's not always your fault," she said.
"Ask for as much help as you can and try and find out different organisations. Homelessness does not mean you are a bad person or a bad parent, it just means the hard times in that part of your life and not to be ashamed of it.
"I was embarrassed but now there are a lot of people in the same boat. I think just don't try and do it on your own."
Marie said she never gave up until she found somewhere for her and her children to sleep.
"My thing was to not give up because mentally I felt like giving up a lot but as soon as you reach out and get one bit of help you can keep going. I think mostly don't be ashamed or embarrassed. There is more to it to just getting a house," she said.
"We struggle a lot with food, clothes, petrol, appointments and medication costs. If we are struggling I can call my (Salvation Army) support worker. They are incredible, not just helping with housing but they help with so much more."
The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal funds temporary accommodation, programs and childcare services to women like Ms Plant and Marie.
To donate directly to The Salvation Army in Ballarat, visit the digital door knock page at digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au/delacombe-salvos
