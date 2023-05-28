The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Ballarat Beard and Stache Competition 2023

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 28 2023 - 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A titanic battle of beards took place at Hop Temple on Saturday, a battle which saw hairy men come from all four corners of the country to win glory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.