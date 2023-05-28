A titanic battle of beards took place at Hop Temple on Saturday, a battle which saw hairy men come from all four corners of the country to win glory.
The annual Ballarat Beard and Stache Competition returned to town, as part of the city's roster of events during the Ballarat Heritage Festival.
In its eighth year running, the competition saw fierce competition pack out craft beer hall Hop Temple.
Event organiser and proud beard-grower Brayden Dorney said the event had a good level of competitors this year, competing across six categories.
"There are six different categories; full beard, ranging from 10 centimetres and under, to 20 centimetres to infinity," he said.
"Guys who have beards down to below their waist, down to their knees, and are worrying about getting it caught in their fly."
Competitive beard growing is serious business around the world, especially in Germany, which Mr Dorney says often wins gold.
He said said he was inspired to start a beard and moustache competition in Ballarat after visiting a World Beard and Moustache Championships event in Texas.
"We started in 2016. The idea is to bring everyone together from all shapes and sizes of beards, those that don't have facial hair can still come down and enjoy the day," he said.
"Our long term goal is to eventually bring the world championships to Australia."
Mr Dorney said patience was the key to cultivating an impressive beard or moustache.
"The beautiful thing we love about today is that no two people are the same," he said.
"We just have one thing in common, that we don't shave. We have old farmers that travel in. We have young guys - competitors from the age of 16 who have entered.
"Ladies and kids can also enter as well. We have a category for fake beards where they can get creative as well."
Competitor Gary Moyle travelled down from Toowoomba for the event, his fourth time competing.
Mr Moyle said he had been sporting a moustache since the age of 18, and decided to grow a beard with his spare time during the COVID pandemic.
"I love the whole idea of it. Getting people together who are like-minded. All of the beard competitions around the world are based on men's health awareness," he said.
"I have been unwell myself for 17 years, so I just fit nicely into the mold."
He, unlike most Queenslanders, is also a fan of Ballarat's weather.
"Ballarat is just beautiful. We live in Toowoomba and everyone up in Queensland says 'why would you want to live there for it is so cold'. But we like it, we love the cold," he said.
For the 2023 competition, Mr Moyle had his beard curled, thanks to the handiwork of his wife.
He said the key to growing a good beard was letting nature take its course.
"Leaving it alone. Don't trim it," he said.
"There was a bloke at the World Beard and Moustache Competition who was dressed up like Moses and he had a tablet with a commandment on it that said 'Thou shall not shave'. That is it, that is the motto."
