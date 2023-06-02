THIS weekend looms as a perfect guide as to how the Central Highlands Netball League finals could play out later in the year, remarkably with the top four sides to clash with each other.
Top-of-the-ladder Learmonth meets fourth-placed Rokewood-Corindhap and second placed Daylesford faces its third finals combatant in a row when it travels to play Beaufort in what could very well be qualifying final previews.
Learmonth has been doing it easy in the opening round of the season, putting scores in-excess of 70 on the board most weeks, despite last weekend being without four A grade regulars.
But this will be a huge test against the Grasshoppers who have just dropped the one match, a one-goal loss to Daylesford two weeks ago.
The other huge match pits Daylesford up against Beaufort in what will be the Bulldogs third huge test in a row having narrowly overcoming Rokewood-Corindhap and Springbank in recent weeks.
You can almost guarantee given the way these teams are performing that they will meet again come September, with this game likely to provide a great insight into how they square up.
The other top-eight showdown of the round sees seventh-placed Buninyong and eighth-placed Hepburn battle it out to confirm their top eight positions.
Skipton will be watching this game with interest with them able to take the loser's position should it defeat Waubra.
Right across the board it looks to be an event round with teams closer to the bottom of the ladder Carngham-Linton and Creswick set to battle it out. Bungaree is another one who will be keen to continue their good recent form when it clashes with Ballan. Newlyn has gradually moved up to sixth on the ladder but will face a test against a competitive Clunes outfit.
The other clash sees Springbank up against Dunnstown. The Towners, despite being 14th on the ladder can produce big performances on their day, and will no doubt push the Tigers right to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.